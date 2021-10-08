Minter Network Hits Market Cap of $14.06 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $11,627.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,850,278,984 coins and its circulating supply is 4,645,069,417 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

