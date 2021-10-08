Agile Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,399 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the typical volume of 289 call options.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,108,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,859. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

