ArGo Hits Market Cap of $1.90 Million (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $74,545.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 39.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00232998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00102511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

