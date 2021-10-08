BlackHat (BLKC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $839,679.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $839,679.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

