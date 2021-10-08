Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,060,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,069. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

