First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 983 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after buying an additional 935,689 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.85. 957,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,353,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $261.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

