Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $153.56. 1,154,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.54 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

