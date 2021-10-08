$410.74 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will announce $410.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WISH. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 17,462,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,783,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

In other news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $248,739.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $474,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock worth $9,274,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ContextLogic by 43.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

