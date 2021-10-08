Analysts Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Price Target at $71.89

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cabot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cabot by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

