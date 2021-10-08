Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

BBWI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $63.66. 1,372,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

