Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Receives $1.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

TWMIF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,034. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.