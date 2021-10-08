Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $0.19

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $99,595.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shadows has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.00229237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00102289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,543,750 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

