ZClassic Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,672.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00228245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00123183 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00145881 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002636 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

