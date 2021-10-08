Prosper Price Reaches $3.11 on Major Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $4.60 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00005744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prosper

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

