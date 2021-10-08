Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.10

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 1062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAIFY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

