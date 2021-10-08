Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 500 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,947,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,184,000 after buying an additional 105,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 332,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 158,248 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 379,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,321,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

