Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPMYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

SPMYY stock remained flat at $$14.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.