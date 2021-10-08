Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,445 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after buying an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $17,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

