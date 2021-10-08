Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBGSY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 207,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,393. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

