ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Increased to €13.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

OTCMKTS AAVMY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,333. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

