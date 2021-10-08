Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 1,224 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,586,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

