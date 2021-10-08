DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.22. 622,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,474. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

