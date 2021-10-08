Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on OR shares. CIBC raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE OR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 444,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,899. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0437 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

