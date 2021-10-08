Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives $540.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $540.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.16. 35,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.88. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

