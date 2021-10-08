YIELD App Trading Up 19.9% This Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001015 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $69.60 million and $795,158.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 126,476,239 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

