Barclays Boosts Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target to €72.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. Covestro has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

