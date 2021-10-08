Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXE shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of TSE:EXE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.14. The company had a trading volume of 209,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86. The stock has a market cap of C$639.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.71.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$307.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.