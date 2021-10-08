Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce $676.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.60 million and the lowest is $667.60 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 818,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,040. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

