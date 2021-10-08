Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $56.10 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.61 or 0.06588224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00098985 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,774,460 coins and its circulating supply is 330,131,543 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

