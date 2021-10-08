Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 737,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 15,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,941 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.