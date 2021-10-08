Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.95. 400,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,338,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.87.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.