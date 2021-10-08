Critical Review: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and Enstar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 99.69 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.68 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63% Enstar Group 80.75% 32.63% 8.86%

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

