Banco de Sabadell S.A Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $9.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,792.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,745. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,465.09 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,801.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,544.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock valued at $419,931,133. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

