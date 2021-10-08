Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$7.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.69.

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.41. 5,148,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,992. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.96.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

