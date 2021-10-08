Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,395 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,353,834. The firm has a market cap of $262.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

