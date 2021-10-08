Zacks: Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report $52.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.80 million and the lowest is $52.35 million. JFrog posted sales of $38.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $203.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

JFrog stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,746. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. JFrog has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $95.20.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

