Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETTYF. HSBC began coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $$29.72 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.16. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

