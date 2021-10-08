Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Target Price at $98.85

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.80. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.568 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.