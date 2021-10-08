AntiMatter (MATTER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.62 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $34.22 million and $5.62 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 37.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00227597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012055 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

