UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $405.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,274. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

