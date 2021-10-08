Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

