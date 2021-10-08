Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives C$49.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Northland Power stock traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.24. 702,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,634. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$37.25 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

