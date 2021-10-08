Monero Classic Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $3,417.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.01 or 0.00518222 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.