Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to report $4.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.24 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $910,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $16.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 million to $17.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.08 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $27.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,028. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

