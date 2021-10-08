Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,973 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11,651.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 80,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $118.83. 225,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,358. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

