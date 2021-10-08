Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 21,586 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.59 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

