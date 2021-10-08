Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. TD Securities decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

EXK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 175,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

