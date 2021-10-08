Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,518 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $148,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $17.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $620.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.84.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

