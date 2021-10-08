LINKA Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, LINKA has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $8,580.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00228364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

