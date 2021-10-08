Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $100.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

DDAIF traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

