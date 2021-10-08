Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives $100.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
DDAIF traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $98.00.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.